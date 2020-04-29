This content was published on April 29, 2020 6:38 AM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hotels in Poland will be open for summer holidays, government spokesman Piotr Muller told state radio on Wednesday, while adding that the novel coronavirus infections were still on the rise in the country.

On Wednesday, the Polish government is set to announce its decision with regards to re-opening some businesses that were closed until now due to the pandemic.

Summer holidays are traditionally held over July and August in Poland, but it is not entirely clear if that will be the case this year. The government has just extended school closures until May 24.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz)

