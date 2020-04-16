This content was published on April 16, 2020 10:24 AM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is extending lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one week from Saturday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said at a media conference on Thursday.

The government would review the need to maintain the lockdown each Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas said.

Municipal governments would be allowed to impose special restrictions at the weekend again to ensure local communities are protected.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than)

