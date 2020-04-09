BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has found more than 100 coronavirus infections in an old people's home in Budapest, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a news briefing on Thursday.

The facility, maintained by the Budapest municipal council, has a capacity of 544 people according to figures published on its website.

"Examinations are continuing," Muller said in an online briefing.

"I will visit the facility in person because I think it is necessary to oversee the intensive efforts taken there by all participants to contain the spread of the virus in this institution."

Muller said several elderly people were infected in another facility in Budapest but the number of cases was in the single digits.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams, Robert Birsel)

