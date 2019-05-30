This content was published on May 30, 2019 12:24 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party sees not much chance of working with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's far-right grouping in the European Parliament, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Thursday.

"We respect the Italian deputy prime minister and the Italian government and the result, which made the Northern League Italy's strongest party after the European Parliament election," Gulyas told a news conference.

"Nonetheless, I see not much chance for a co-operation on a party level or in a joint parliamentary group," Gulyas said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)

