Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare programme, wear raincoats and boots as they pose during a mock drill on handling suspected carriers of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan has requested an emergency loan disbursement from the International Monetary Fund to help fight the coronavirus under the fund's Rapid Financing Instrument program, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

She did not identify the size of the loan, but under the program, Pakistan would be able to borrow up to its full quota -- about $2.76 billion -- over two years, or $1.43 billion over a single year to meet urgent balance-of-payments needs.

Pakistan already has an IMF $6 billion Extended Fund Facility loan program and Georgieva said the Pakistani authorities "have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies included in the current arrangement."

