This content was published on March 12, 2020 6:18 PM

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A 76-year-old man became the first person in India to die from coronavirus, a state health minister said on Thursday.

B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

