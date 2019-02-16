This content was published on February 16, 2019 12:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's fastest train 'Vande Bharat Express' at a ceremony in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's first locally built semi high-speed train broke down early on Saturday on its way back to New Delhi from Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km/hour.

"There seems to be disruption [possibly due to] cattle run over. It wasn't a scheduled commercial run," Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet citing the railways ministry.

The train eventually reached New Delhi and will resume a commercial run from Sunday, said the tweet.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

