This content was published on March 18, 2020 10:32 AM

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.

The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

