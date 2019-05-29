NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Arun Jaitley, India's finance minister, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give him a ministerial position in the new government, citing health issues.

"I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley said in a letter written to Modi that was issued to media on Wednesday.

Modi won a second term in power with a landslide victory in the recent general election.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Edited by Martin Howell)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters