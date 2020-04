This content was published on April 29, 2020 9:51 AM

FILE PHOTO: Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 9,771, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered.

More than 67,700 people have been tested.

(Reporting by Nilufur Rizki; Editing by Catherine Evans)

