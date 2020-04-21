JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as 'mudik,' at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.

"I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik," Widodo told a cabinet meeting. "That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done."

Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24% of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramadan in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies)

