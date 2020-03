This content was published on March 31, 2020 10:23 AM

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a health ministry official said.

Another 14 people had died, taking the total to 136, the official, Achmad Yurianto, reported.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

