This content was published on March 29, 2020 10:06 AM

FILE PHOTO: A worker sweeps the road, closed amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 28, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 130 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,285, a health ministry official said on Sunday.

Twelve more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 144, Achmad Yurianto, the official, said. Sixty-four people had recovered, he added.

Yurianto added that the country had tested more than 6,500 people across the country.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018