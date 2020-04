This content was published on April 1, 2020 10:00 AM

Mannequins are pictured in the middle of a corridor at a closed shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 149 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,677, a health ministry official said.

Achmad Yurianto reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 157, while 103 had recovered.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto, editing by Louise Heavens)

