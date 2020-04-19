JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 327 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 6,575.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 47 new deaths, taking the total to 582.

The figures come a day after the chairman of the Indonesian Doctors Association said that the country's actual death toll could be nearly twice the official numbers.

In response, Yurianto told reporters in an online briefing on Sunday to "avoid the added psychological burden of untrue news".

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; editing by Richard Pullin)

