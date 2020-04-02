JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday the government is considering starting a new national holiday to prevent the annual mass exodus usually occurring at the end of the Muslim fasting month amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Widodo said at a cabinet meeting that measures could be put in place during the new holiday such as making tourist attractions free to help "bring some calm to the people".

Indonesians, nearly 90% of whom are Muslim, celebrate the end of Ramadan or the Eid al-Fitr festival with a feast and new clothes, usually returning to their home villages or towns.

Ramadan this year falls over April and May.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Tom Hogue)

