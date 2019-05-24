This content was published on May 24, 2019 5:00 PM

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to his supporters after this week's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Friday lodged a challenge to the result of the April 17 election in the Constitutional Court after complaining that the vote won by President Joko Widodo was rigged.

"I now officially hand over our appeal and our list of evidence", said Bambang Widjojanto, a lawyer representing the challenger, while handing over a thick dossier to court officials. He said he hoped the move would "be a part of realising a democratic nation that is based on the rule of law".

The election agency has said there was no evidence of systematic cheating and independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram