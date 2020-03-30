JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

"In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments," Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on "a new stage of war against COVID-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines."

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters