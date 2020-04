This content was published on April 15, 2020 9:55 AM

A police officer gives a face mask to a resident during large-scale social restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 297 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 5,136, said a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto added that 10 additional deaths were reported, taking the total to 469, while 446 have recovered. More than 36,000 tests have been performed.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Alex Richardson)

