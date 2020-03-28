This content was published on March 28, 2020 10:07 AM

Indonesia?s Red Cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the road to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 109 new coronavirus infections, taking the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,155, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

Achmad Yurianto, the ministry official, confirmed 15 additional deaths, taking the total to 102, while 59 had recovered since the outbreak was detected weeks ago.

The latest numbers were counted over a 24 hour cycle ending at 0500 GMT daily.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

