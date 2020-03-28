JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 109 new coronavirus infections, taking the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,155, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

Achmad Yurianto, the ministry official, confirmed 15 additional deaths, taking the total to 102, while 59 had recovered since the outbreak was detected weeks ago.

The latest numbers were counted over a 24 hour cycle ending at 0500 GMT daily.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

