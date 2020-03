This content was published on March 15, 2020 8:04 AM

A worker sprays disinfectant on a boat, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Mertasari Beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia March 15, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 21 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 117, CNN Indonesia reported on Sunday, citing health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Of the new cases, 19 were detected in Jakarta and two in the Central Java province, Yurianto reportedly said.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo

