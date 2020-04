This content was published on April 27, 2020 10:17 AM

Medical staff wear protective suits during a medical check-up for the homeless after authorities prepared the sports halls for homeless people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's number of reported cases of the coronavirus has risen by 214 to 9,096, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Monday.

Death rose by 22 to 765 while 1,151 people have recovered, Yurianto said.

More than 59,000 people have been tested in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Nilufar Rizki; writing by Stanley Widianto; editing by Jason Neely)

