This content was published on April 26, 2020 10:20 AM

A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle trough a deserted road during the large-scale restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Sunday 275 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

