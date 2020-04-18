This content was published on April 18, 2020 10:04 AM

A police officer gives a face mask to a resident during large-scale social restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world's fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes