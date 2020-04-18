JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world's fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

