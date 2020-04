This content was published on April 11, 2020 9:57 AM

A woman puts cloth face masks on a string to dry before distributing it for free around the neighbourhood, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 330 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,842, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

It also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327, Yurianto told a televised news conference.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

