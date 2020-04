This content was published on April 12, 2020 10:33 AM

A woman wearing a face mask walks along rail tracks, during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Sunday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

