This content was published on April 9, 2020 9:56 AM

A driver wearing a face mask has his temperature checked by a healthcare worker amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on an intersection of the road in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed on Thursday the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since cases were first announced last month, with 337 new cases taking the total to 3,293, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths, taking the total to 280, while 252 people have recovered.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

