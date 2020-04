This content was published on April 3, 2020 10:02 AM

Man wearing a protective face mask walks through an almost empty platform of a train station, where usually busy during afternoon rush hours, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed on Friday 196 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily rise since the first cases were announced a month ago, said a health ministry official.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, said that the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country was 1,986. Eleven new deaths were reported, taking the total to 181, while 134 patients had recovered.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Alex Richardson)

