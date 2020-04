This content was published on April 2, 2020 9:58 AM

A customer wearing protective face mask makes his transaction through a plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 113 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,790, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 13 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 170, while a total of 112 so far had recovered.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018