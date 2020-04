This content was published on April 4, 2020 10:16 AM

A Red Cross personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in a densely populated neighbourhood area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 106 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto also said there were 10 new deaths, taking the death toll to 191.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jane Wardell)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018