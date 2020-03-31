JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits by foreigners in Indonesia to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners with stay permits and some diplomatic visits will be exempted from the ban, Retno Marsudi said, adding that the government aims to issue the regulations for the ban on Tuesday.

The government will also strengthen screening for Indonesian nationals returning to the country, she said.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

