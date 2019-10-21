This content was published on October 21, 2019 11:39 AM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is congratulated by the Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto, who was his former rival in April's election, after his presidential inauguration for the second term, at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2019. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian opposition leader Prabowo Subianto said on Monday he had been asked by President Joko Widodo to join the cabinet to help in the area of defence, and the former general said he had accepted the invitation.

"Today we were formally asked and we are able to help," Prabowo, who was Widodo’s challenger in April’s bitterly fought election, told reporters after meeting Widodo at the presidential palace.

He did not confirm his position in the cabinet, but media reports have suggested Prabowo would serve as defence minister.

