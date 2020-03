This content was published on March 19, 2020 4:43 AM

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia needs to immediately widen its testing for coronavirus to ensure detection of more infections, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

"I ask that the number of testing kits and the number of test centres are increased and we get more hospitals involved," he said.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation saw its biggest daily jump of 55 infections, for a total of 227 cases.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

