German Health Minister Jens Spahn waits ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are initial signs that the trend in new coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening off, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to a logistics company involved in distributing supplies of medical protection equipment, Spahn said Germany had already obtained 1,500 new ventilators - essential to treating patients with acute cases of the novel coronavirus - and added that these would be in clinics by April.

Efforts to boost the number of intensive care beds available in recent days had resulted in 40% of them currently being free to receive patients, Spahn said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)

