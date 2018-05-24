External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 24, 2018 10:44 AM May 24, 2018 - 10:44

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

BUNNIK, NETHERLANDS (Reuters) - Prosecutors investigating the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said on Thursday they had identified the missile used to shoot down the plane as coming from Russia's armed forces. Wilbert Paulissen, head of the crime squad of the Netherlands' national police, said the missile was fired from Russia's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade. "All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces", he told a televised news conference. Russia has denied involvement in the incident. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch. Writing by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters