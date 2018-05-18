External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 18, 2018 7:13 PM May 18, 2018 - 19:13

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters (reuters_tickers)

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Muslim countries to revise their economic ties with the United States in response to its relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem. "I call on countries to totally cut their relations with the Zionist regime (Israel) and also to revise their trade and economic ties with America," Rouhani said in a speech at a summit of Muslim nations in Istanbul, broadcast live on Iranian state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters