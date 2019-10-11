DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry confirmed that the Iranian-owned oil tanker Sabiti had been attacked in the Red Sea on Friday and was samaged, state TV reported.

"Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV.

(This update corrects the day in the first paragraph to Friday, not Wednesday)

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

