This content was published on March 25, 2020 11:03 AM

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he walks at Mellat park, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(Reuters) - An Iranian health ministry official said on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, with 143 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

