This content was published on May 1, 2019 9:39 AM

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview with Reuters in New York, New York, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

DOHA (Reuters) - Iran criticised a U.S. plan to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Doha on Wednesday.

"The U.S. is not in position to (..) start naming others as terror organisations and we reject by any attempt by the U.S. in this regard," he told reporters on a sideline of a conference. "The U.S. is supporting the biggest terrorist in the region, that is Israel."

President Donald Trump is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organisation, the White House said on Tuesday, which would lead to sanctions against Egypt's oldest Islamist movement.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

