DUBAI (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday suggested Iran may be willing to hold talks if the United States showed respect and followed international rules, but Tehran would not be pressured into negotiations, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Tehran has repeatedly denounced Washington's withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers as a breach of international regulations and rejected U.S. sanctions as efforts to bully the Islamic republic into agreeing to talks towards a new accord.

"We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate," Rouhani said, according to Fars.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

