This content was published on March 14, 2018 1:45 PM Mar 14, 2018 - 13:45

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses during a joint news conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (L) after a plenary session at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday played down the potential impact of the appointment of Mike Pompeo as the new U.S. secretary of state on a 2015 nuclear deal. "These changes and developments and firings in the Trump government are not new," spokesman Bahram Qassemi said when asked at a news conference about the impact of Pompeo's appointment on the nuclear deal. "We have witnessed similar developments and this is their internal issue." "What is important for the Islamic Republic is America's policy in global affairs and their interaction with us and we will adopt our own positions," he said. Pompeo has expressed more hawkish views on Iran and the nuclear deal, which lifted a number of sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, than ousted secretary of state Rex Tillerson. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

