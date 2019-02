This content was published on February 17, 2019 1:54 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a new domestically-built submarine armed with cruise missiles, Press TV reported.

"It weighs 600 tonnes and enjoys state-of-the-art weaponry, including torpedoes, naval mines and cruise missiles that could be launched from a submerged position," it said.

The ceremony took place in the southern port city of Bandar Lengeh.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

