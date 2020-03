FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical team wear protective face masks, following the coronavirus outbreak, as they prepare disinfectant liquid to sanitise public places in Tehran, Iran March 05, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The total number of deaths in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 85 to 514, a health ministry official said on state TV on Friday, adding that the total number of infections had increased by more than 1,000 in the past 24 hours, to 11,364.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018