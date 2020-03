This content was published on March 30, 2020 10:47 AM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.

"In the past 24 hours we had 117 new deaths and 3,186 new confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus," Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to stay at home.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

