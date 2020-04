This content was published on April 16, 2020 11:02 AM

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers from Basij forces wearing protective suits and face masks spray disinfectant on the streets, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tehran, Iran April 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iran's new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

Iran's total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,995, Jahanpur said.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)

