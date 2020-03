This content was published on March 11, 2020 12:15 PM

FILE PHOTO - A member of a the medical team wearing a protective face mask is reflected as he sprays disinfectant liquid to sanitise a bus station, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Tehran, Iran March 5, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354, a rise of 63 in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people were infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)

