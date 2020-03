This content was published on March 21, 2020 10:42 AM

FILE PHOTO: Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

On Friday, Iran's death toll stood at 1,433 and the total number of confirmed infections was 19,644.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alexander Smith)

