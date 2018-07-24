External Content

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran has expanded its cyber attack capabilities and poses a danger to German companies and research institutions, Germany's BfV domestic intelligence agency said in its annual report. The report, released on Tuesday by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and the BfV agency, cited steadily increasing cyber attacks with a likely origin in Iran since 2014, and said numerous such attacks were seen on German targets in 2017. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel)

