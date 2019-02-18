This content was published on February 18, 2019 11:05 AM

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a meeting with Iranians from the East Azerbaijan province, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2019. Khamenei.ir/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday warned his country's government not to be deceived by European signatories of the nuclear deal with major powers, now under threat after a U.S. withdrawal.

"America's enmity towards Iran is obvious. Our enemies' heart is full of enmity towards the Islamic Republic ... our officials should not be deceived by the Europeans ... don't be fooled by Europeans," Khamenei said, state TV reported.

Washington's major European allies opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the deal and have been trying to salvage the pact.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

