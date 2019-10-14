DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that finding a solution to the conflict in Yemen could help reduce tensions in the region, which could be further resolved through diplomacy.

"Ending the war in Yemen will pave the ground for de-escalation in the region ... we want peace and calm in the region ... regional crisis can be resolved through diplomacy and co-operation between the regional countries," Rouhani told a news conference, broadcast live on state TV.

He added that relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, had improved in the past months and "officials have visited each others countries".

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

